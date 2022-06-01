Shiv Nadar University offers Ph.D in English

CHENNAI: Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, the third initiative in higher education by Shiv Nadar Foundation, has opened admissions for its Ph.D. programmes in Engineering, Commerce, Economics, Mathematics, Physics and Interdisciplinary Research. This year, the University has also introduced a Ph.D. programme in English where the scholars can either specialise in English Literature or English Language Teaching (ELT).

The University offers a wide range of specialisations for the Ph.D. programmes, including Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Speech Technology, Data Science, Biometrics, Mergers and Acquisitions, and more. Further details on research programs are available at -https://www.snuchennai.edu.in/research.

The thrust areas of research in English Literature and English Language Teaching (ELT) at Shiv Nadar University Chennai are a response to the global shifts that are being witnessed across academia. The research scholars in English Literature would be encouraged to study not only the literary texts of the West but also any literary texts written anywhere in the world in English, including the ones that are written in Indian English. Similarly, ELT researchers would look at how English is learned in a multilingual India and theorize in ways that are relevant to the Indian contexts than blindly adhering to Western language learning theories.

In addition to the full-time and part-time doctoral offering, the University will also offer a much sought-after Direct Ph.D in Engineering for budding researchers to pursue doctoral programmes immediately after completing their bachelor’s degree in engineering.