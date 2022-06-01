Nalini moves HC seeking parole for husband Murugan

CHENNAI: Nalini Sriharan, one of the life-term convicts in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had approached the Madras High Court seeking six-days ordinary leave for her husband Murugan alias Sriharan. Murugan is also one of the convicts and is confined in the central prison Vellore.

In her affidavit, Nalini said that her representation and her mother’s representation to the State government to grant parole for her husband on the grounds of health issues were declined.

“My mother V Padma had given the representation on May 21 for grant of six days’ emergency leave on health grounds. As the respondents did not grant parole, I myself made another representation seeking emergency leave for my husband on May 26. However, the respondents did not take a call on it. The failure of the respondents to act on our representations is against Article 21 of the constitution, ” Nalini said in her petition.

“The Cabinet passed a resolution in favor of our release on September 9, 2018, and the same has been forwarded to the governor. However, the recommendation was not considered yet. Therefore, we don’t have any other remedy than approaching the court for a direction to the respondents to grant emergency leave for my husband for six days on health grounds, ” Nalini noted.

She further pointed out that she has been given parole on January 27 and the same has been periodically extended up to June 27. Nalini is currently staying at her mother's place in Vellore. The vacation bench of Madras High Court is to hear the matter on Thursday.