Gold, silver looted from 2 homes in Nanganallur

CHENNAI: Police are searching for the unidentified intruders who decamped with gold and silver items from 2 houses in Nanganallur on Tuesday.

Baskaran (50) of Thillai Ganga Nagar in Nanganallur was working as team lead in a private firm in Navalur. Last Thursday, Baskaran, along with his family, went to Coimbatore.

When he returned home on Tuesday, he was shocked to see the main door was broken. Upon inspection, he realised that he had been robbed of 2-sovereign gold chain, 8 kg silver items, 2 laptops and an iPhone.

In another incident, intruders had looted the house of Kumarasamy (50), a resident of Thillai Ganga Nagar 17th street. Police said they robbed 6 sovereign gold ornaments and 1 kg of silver from the house.

Adambakkam police have registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV. Police suspect the same people behind both the robberies.