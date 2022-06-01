Audiobook for NEET aspirants launched

CHENNAI: Aakash + BYJU’S, India’s leader in test preparatory services, has introduced the Aakash AudiPREP — India’s first comprehensive audiobook for NEET aspirants.

Aakash AudiPREP is an innovative web and app-based audiobook containing podcasts of scientifically designed study materials designed by experts. The audiobook lends detailed insight into Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology curriculum, which will be incredibly useful for Class 11 and 12 students to crack the medical entrance examination.

Riding on digital transformation, AudiPREP aims to provide efficient and effective learning through a multi-sensory learning approach. The audiobook makes the process of revision of lessons anytime and were more convenient. The audiobook also encompasses a special feature called spaced repetition that assists students in grasping and retaining dry subjects easily. It is an effective and efficient tool for better time utilization.

The audiobook offers some exciting features such as high-quality audio content with proper modulation and clear pronunciation curated by Aakash experts and a compilation of subject-wise previous year questionnaires called NEETY GRITTY.

The audiobook also entails a Content Builder feature which covers relevant NEET concepts even beyond the NCERT syllabus and has interactive quick quizzes for self-assessment aiding in practising and preparing in a fun way.