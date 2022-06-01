At 40 degrees C, Chennai sees hottest day of year

CHENNAI: Chennai experienced the hottest day with 40 degree Celsius at Nungambakkam on Wednesday. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai stated that for the next two days the maximum temperature would surge.

Though the maximum temperature continued to record 40 degree Celsius in Chennai Meenambakkam for the past few days, for the first time till date, Nungambakkam station reported 40 degree Celsius, and Meenambakkam had 40.1 degree Celsius on Wednesday.

According to RMC, in the last five years in June month, the extreme highest temperature was recorded in 2019 with 41.5 degree Celsius on June 11 and 16. Followed by 41.1 degree Celsius in 2017, and in June 2020 it was 40.6 degree Celsius.

Tamil Nadu weatherman Pradeep John tweeted that it was the hottest day of the year in Chennai with the first 40 degree Celsius for the city. “The trend of hot days will continue in Chennai and might even go higher. Once again Chennai remains the hottest place in the state,” he said.