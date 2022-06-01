2 men arrested for roaming with sickles on bike in Selaiyur

CHENNAI: Police arrested two history-sheeters who were roaming with sickles in Selaiyur and attacked the public on Monday night.

The victim Krishnamoorthy of Muthammal Koil street in Selaiyur was an electrician. On Monday night, Krishnamoorthy was standing outside the house and was talking to his friends. Police said a 12-member gang who came on six bikes showed a photograph to Krishnamoorthy and asked whether he knew that person. When Krishnamoorthy was checking the photograph, the gang attacked him with knives and sickles. Krishnamoorthy managed to run from the spot but the gang attacked onlookers who tried to catch them and they went on the bikes by dragging the sickles on the road and making loud noises by threatening the public.

Krishnamoorthy who suffered injuries was taken to the Chromepet GH and the Selaiyur police have registered a case and are trying to identify the gang with the help of CCTV. On Wednesday, the police identified two members of the gang as Appu (22) and Raj Mohan (23) of Irumbuliyur and both of them were arrested. The police are investigating to nab the others who are missing.