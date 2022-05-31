YouTuber accused of swindling money using temple’s name, arrested

CHENNAI: A Central crime branch team from Avadi commissionerate has arrested a YouTuber, S Karthik Gopinath of Muthapudupet, for allegedly collecting funds in the name of HR&CE temple.

Karthik runs a channel named Ilaya Bharatham. The arrest was carried out based on a complaint from T Aravindan, executive officer, Madhura Kaliamman temple, Siruvachur, Perambulur.

Police said a case has been registered under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating ) and 66(D) of the IT Act.

“As of now we have arrested only Karthik. Investigation is on to find out if anyone else is involved in the case,” police noted. Following the arrest, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai put out a tweet in support of the accused blaming that DMK is resorting to intimidatory tactics.

The youtuber allegedly asked the public to give money via the Milaap fundraiser site in the guise of renovation of the statues of sub temples of Madhura Kaliamman Temple without getting any permission from HR&CE Department. He wrongfully used the funds for his own personal purposes.

He has been produced before a Fast Track Court, Ambattur.