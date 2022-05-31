YouTuber accused of swindling money using temple’s name, arrested
CHENNAI: A Central crime branch team from Avadi commissionerate has arrested a YouTuber, S Karthik Gopinath of Muthapudupet, for allegedly collecting funds in the name of HR&CE temple.
Karthik runs a channel named Ilaya Bharatham. The arrest was carried out based on a complaint from T Aravindan, executive officer, Madhura Kaliamman temple, Siruvachur, Perambulur.
Police said a case has been registered under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating ) and 66(D) of the IT Act.
“As of now we have arrested only Karthik. Investigation is on to find out if anyone else is involved in the case,” police noted. Following the arrest, BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai put out a tweet in support of the accused blaming that DMK is resorting to intimidatory tactics.
The youtuber allegedly asked the public to give money via the Milaap fundraiser site in the guise of renovation of the statues of sub temples of Madhura Kaliamman Temple without getting any permission from HR&CE Department. He wrongfully used the funds for his own personal purposes.
He has been produced before a Fast Track Court, Ambattur.
Case based on trumped charges, alleges BJP president Annamalai
CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Monday condemned the State government for resorting to intimidating tactics for arresting You Tuber Karthik Gopinath on trumped-up charges. Avadi CCB arrests Karthik Gopinath, a Right Wing YouTuber, for allegedly collecting money in the “guise of renovation of statues of sub-temples of Arulmigu Madhura Kaliamman temple without getting any permission from HR and CE department and wrongfully using this amount for own purpose.” “As usual @arivalayam is resorting to intimidatory tactics when under pressure. The arrest of Shri. @karthikgnath on completely trumped charges is not only condemnable but also shows the level to which this Govt will go to silence an uncomfortable voice,” Annamalai tweeted. He added that he had spoken to Karthik’s father and had assured him of his support and legal help. Annamalai also asked the police and “DMK propaganda forces to leave all these innocents alone, come straight for me. I’m waiting as a common man!” However, Annamalai had in the past denied any links with Gopinath. “Who is Karthick Gopinath? President or Prime Minister?” he had asked recently when journalists had asked him about the fundraiser.