Students throng edu expo, enquiries pour in

CHENNAI: More than 500 students and parents participated on the first day of education expo, organised by the Dina Thanthi group in association with the SRM Institute of Science and Technology.

With over 60 colleges and deemed universities participating, the education expo will be held till Wednesday (June 1) at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

Chandralekha (20) and her friend studying final year in Anna Adarsh College for Women visited the expo on Tuesday and said they received various valuable inputs for pursuing MBA. “We came to know of the expo after reading it in the paper. As we want to pursue MBA after graduation, we came here and saw many colleges and universities’ offering the course. It also cleared our dilemma on whether to pursue MBA or other courses,” she said.

Enquiries kept pouring in from students, mostly those who have completed Class 12, on courses offered in data science and artificial intelligence (AI). Divya, associate professor, SRM Engineering College, Kattankulathur, said, “Students know the courses they want to choose. However, many were looking for guidance from faculties and experts of the field. They were inquiring about courses like data science and AI. SRM offers BCA in data science and BTech in AI.”

Meanwhile, some that were part of the expo include GRT group of education, Tiruttani; Vels University, Shiv Nadar University, AMET University, IIT-M, Amrita University, DoT school of Design, Dr MGR Education and Research Institute, Hindustan College of Arts and Science among others. A group of students, who recently completed Class 12, told DT Next about the lack of awareness among students and parents while selecting a course. “I am looking for a course that’s interesting and guarantees a career. Since I haven’t decided on a course, I visited the expo with my friends to know about my options. I have so much clarity now,” said Aakash from Virugambakkam.