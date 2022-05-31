Police find burglar using his cell phone left at crime scene

CHENNAI: A mobile phone left behind by a burglar at the scene of crime has helped the police to track down the suspect within hours after the crime on Sunday night in Perambur.

The incident happened on late Sunday evening when Rajakumar, the house owner, stepped out for an hour from the house on Bharati Salai. His family members had gone on a pilgrimage, and he was alone at home.

When he returned home, he found the door broken open. He also noticed an intruder near the cupboard inside the house. Seeing Rajkumar, he ran away from the spot with at least 20 sovereigns of gold. While fleeing, his mobile phone slipped from his possession.

Rajkumar took the phone to the Sembium police station. Cops managed to track the suspect with details retrieved from the mobile phone number.

They tracked Vadivel Pandian of Vysarpadi first, and later, his associate Shahul Hameed, after recovering the stolen gold ornaments within 7 hours.