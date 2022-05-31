Mobile phones remain 'most wanted' for criminals in Chennai

CHENNAI: In three different incidents of mobile phone snatchings reported in Chennai on Monday late evening , at least two were assaulted and robbed while another victim was conned , who managed to chase the suspect and over power him.

At Ashok Nagar, Rajesh of MGR Nagar managed chase the man who started running away after borrowing his mobile phone to make an urgent call. Rajesh who gave his phone to stranger to make an urgent call was shocked to see the other man running away from him. Rajesh, however, managed to chase him and overpowered him before handing over to the police.

The accused was identified as Kamesh of Mylapore.

In Koyambedu, a cell phone businessman was assaulted and robbed near Koyambedu fly over when he was returning from Burma bazaar with R 1.5 lakh cash and 5 mobile phones.

The victim, Rahim from CMDA colony, was intercepted by 6 men on bikes and robbed him. Rahim was relieved of 5 cell phones and Rs 1.5 lakh cash.

In Saidapet, a man named Ashok of Andhra Pradesh native was attacked and robbed by a gang as he came out of railway station on Monday night. He lost his mobile phone to the gang and ended up in Royapettah GH to treat his injuries, police said.