Daily Thanthi Edu Expo starts today

CHENNAI: Choosing the right course to pursue after Class 12 is among the most crucial, confusing and difficult decisions that students and their parents have to take. Considering how this decision would have a bearing on their future, it is essential to weigh in the different choices based on the student’s aptitude and interest, and potential of the different streams among other factors.

To help youngsters arrive at the right decision, the Daily Thanthi group has organised an education expo in the city in association with SRM Institute of Science and Technology. This twoday event will commence on May 31 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.

More than 60 leading colleges and deemed to be universities that offer medicine, engineering, animation, arts and science, catering, agriculture and other courses are taking part in the exhibition. Apart from these institutions, some of the respected education experts who could guide the young students and their parents on to the right path will also be part of the event.

Medicine has always remained one of the most sought-after courses. However, getting an admission has become much more difficult after the advent of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The experts who will be present at the expo will help students decode the national-level test, and offer tips on preparing for it.

Almost all the leading engineering colleges in Tamil Nadu will take part in the event, which will enable students and parents to clarify their doubts about the courses on offer and other details. The institutions will showcase their specialities and advantages, which will enable students to have a better understanding about further studies. At the expo, students can also learn which are the engineering courses that are in-demand now, the opportunities for marine and aeronautical engineering degree holders both in India and abroad, etc.

Other than medicine and engineering, there are many dozens of alternative options for higher education that offer good employment opportunities and a bright future. For instance, there are courses that are related to media like print, visual and online journalism, advertising and social media, tourism, music, performance arts, nutrition, etc.

The academicians will counsel students guiding the students on choosing the right course that would enable them to land a job easily, the syllabus for each of them, the job opportunities in government and private sectors.

Choosing the right course is only the first step. Here at the expo, students can find out more about the admission process at different colleges and deemed to be universities, fee structure for various courses, scholarships and concessions that they can avail, education loan and eligibility criteria among other details.

The exhibition will also benefit the students who are going to Class 11, as the experts would advise them about the academic requirements like subjects to be studied and minimum marks to become eligible for the courses they aspire to study.

Apart from the institutions in India, the expo will enable students to find out more about the higher studies opportunities abroad and the preparations they will have to do for that.

The expo will be open from 10 am to 6.30 pm on Tuesday (May 31) and Wednesday (June 1), and there is no admission fee to take part in the event.

The main sponsor of the event is SRM Institute of Science and Technology, while Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research is the Platinum Sponsor. The Associate Sponsors are Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advance Studies; AMET University; Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science; Shiv Nagar University; and Remo International College.