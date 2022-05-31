City collective's pop-up shows offer bizwomen a leg-up

CHENNAI: Dr Arrabe Perinpanathan, also known as Eshitha among her socialite friends is a cosmetologist, model, entrepreneur, and has a degree in medical law from The University of Law, London. Eshitha is also one of the co-founders of a collective known as Wild Milan.

It organises pop-up shows featuring several small businesses run by women in areas such as fashion, skincare, accessories, apparel, food, and so on. Wild Milan has collaborated with 112 brands and attempts to give every entrepreneur an opportunity. There is a strict ‘no repeat’ policy, where they don’t partner with brands that have already been featured.

Speaking about the inception of this venture, Arrabe tells us that during the pandemic-induced lockdown, when every major business was struggling to stay afloat, small businesses had a really hard time staying in business. At this point, Eshitha, along with two other friends began their venture, Wild Milan to support small businesses run by women.

Talking about how Wild Milan, happened she says, “My friend, Siri Chandana and I were talking about how business was dull for us. During that chat, it dawned on me that women whose livelihood depended on small businesses had it worst. I wanted to help them out. At the same time my other friend told me that a venue partner is looking to rent out his space for a throwaway price. So I thought, why not have an exhibition of sorts. So I along with Siri and another friend Ghunavathy, incepted Wild Milan.”

Wild Milan also has an interesting shopping option for shoppers at home. Customers can shop via video call or call their hotline numbers and have their products delivered the same day at their homes.

Eshitha says the name Wild Milan stands for the unifying of several brands in one place. “We offer small businesses an exhibition slot at pocket friendly prices inclusive of benefits such as live assistance, power supply, lunch and so on. Our aim is to not make money out of it, but rather be the medium through which other women secure their livelihoods,” she says.

Eshitha says the point of contact for women is Instagram. Several women submit details of their brands and are notified once they are selected. “At first they are really skeptical about the whole process. They ask a lot of questions about logistics and the benefits because the space is being offered at an affordable slab. So they are worried if this is legitimate,” she chuckles.

Talking about the challenges Wild Milan faces, she says, “Honestly speaking, we are well off. As a venture, we don’t face any challenges financially. Although there are times we pitch in from our pockets. But, the only way these women get any sort of traction is through pop-up shows, which is how they build a clientele.

“People are ready to spend crazy amounts of money for high-street fashion and premium goods, just for the brandname. But I believe, it is equally important to support local businesses. At the end of the day that is what we stand for.”

