Businessman receives fake gold coins, loses Rs 30 lakh

CHENNAI: A leather bag businessman from Sowcarpet has lodged a complaint with the Otteri police saying that a man known to him had cheated him to the tune of Rs 30 lakh by ‘selling’ him fake gold coins weighing around 2.5 kg in Ayanavaram.

The businessman claimed that the same had sold 4 genuine gold coins to his father for Rs.10,000 a week back.

On Monday the same man told Suresh that he had a 2.5 kg gold coin worth Rs 90 lakh and ready to give him for Rs 30 lakh.

Accordingly, Suresh took the money to a meeting point in Ayanavaram and gave the money to the man, and received ‘gold’ coins from him. Only after reaching home, he came to know that he was cheated and the entire coins were made of bronze.