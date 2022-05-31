Annamalai takes auto after protest against DMK govt?

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP workers along with state party president K Annamalai marched towards Secretariat in Chennai condemning the Tamil Nadu govt for not reducing tax on petrol and diesel.

Following this, there was a huge traffic jam on the way to Annamalai's car from the protest site. Due to this, he got into an auto to reach where his car was parked.However, rumours were spread that he took an auto to reach the Fort as part of the protest against the government.