Annamalai takes auto after protest against DMK govt?

Soon, police alerted all the vehicle patrol and increased vigilance near the Napier Bridge.
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP workers along with state party president K Annamalai marched towards Secretariat in Chennai condemning the Tamil Nadu govt for not reducing tax on petrol and diesel.

Following this, there was a huge traffic jam on the way to Annamalai's car from the protest site. Due to this, he got into an auto to reach where his car was parked.However, rumours were spread that he took an auto to reach the Fort as part of the protest against the government.

The situation came under control when cops found that he was not heading there.

Excise duty cut impact: Petrol price drops to Rs 101.35 in Chennai

