44 students of Kelambakkam college test Covid +ve, total cases at 118

There are 5,670 students who are staying in the college hostel at VIT and those developing symptoms and in contact with the positive cases, are being tested for Covid. There is no need to panic and RT-PCR tests are being done by the local authorities. There are more than 1,500 sample results that are awaited and it is expected that about 40 people might test positive.

"There was no spread of infection outside the college premises in either of the cluster cases at educational institutions. All the cases at educational institutions were contained and no spread wad reported outside the campus. We hope the same in this case too," the health minister said.

The state health department officials have expressed concern over the rise in cases at educational institutions. After IIT Madras reported a cluster of more than 200 cases, three other institutions reported clusters. Sathya Sai Medical College in Chengalpattu saw 74 cases, and Anna University reported 23 cases. VIT Chennai campus is the fourth educational institution to report cluster cases.