T Nagar skywalk to be delayed as GCC plans to install lifts

CHENNAI: Opening of the under construction skywalk in T Nagar will be delayed as the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to install two lifts for the use of persons with disabilities.

"During the deputy Mayor’s site visit in March 2022, advised to provide two more lifts for pedestrians at entry and exit points of the skywalk to the benefit of disabled persons which requires a minimum 3 months time. Also, a writ petition was filed by the adjacent shop owner, praying to avoid staircase foundation and pillar in front of his shop.Providing lift on this location will also avoid litigation," a Chennai Corporation resolution said.

The resolution added that considering the reasons mentioned above, the time period required for completion of this project in all respects is up to August.

Other factors that delayed the completion of the works, as per the resolution, the traffic police had given permission to work only during night time, leading to delay in achieving the target. "As the work site is situated in the CBD (central business district) area, work is being carried out in the thickly congested market area without restricting the pedestrian as well as vehicle movement. The welding and fabrication work could be carried out for only 3 hours during night times."

Under the Smart City Mission, the skywalk is being constructed connecting T Nagar bus stand and Mambalam railway station.