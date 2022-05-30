Parents defrauded with fake email over online classes

CHENNAI: A private school student in Tambaram claimed that he was cheated of cash on the pretext of attending online classes on behalf of the school. Reportedly, an email from a fake address was sent to the student stating that the school will conduct online classes and fees can be paid online.

On February 28, a fake mail was sent to the boy studying in Class 9 that classes would be held online. For 2 months, the boy did not go to school. When the school tried to reach the parents, their call was blacklisted.

In addition, the online class took place from 9 pm to 1 am. When the boy’s parents tried to contact the school about it, the school’s number was also blacklisted. Later, the school contacted the parents from another number and asked them why he wasn’t attending classes.

They said that he was studying online, and the management told them that someone had misdirected them and collected money. Knowing they had been cheated, the parents filed complaint with the police in Peerkankaranai.