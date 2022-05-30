Dry-waste collection drive in Chennai colleges from June 3

CHENNAI: In a vision to recreate the environment and educate the public on ‘Refuse, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle', a city-based non-profit is holding a dry-waste collection drive between June 3 and June 5 at 6 leading colleges in Chennai.

This event motives to spark a sense of accountability among people on how the waste generated can be prevented from going to landfill and the ocean, and the only effective method to avoid this would be, waste segregation at source.

AWCEM Foundation, a city-based non-profit will be conducting the dry-waste drive at six colleges and universities such as Anna University (Kotturpuram side gate), Madras Institute of Technology (MIT) Chromepet, MOP Vaishnav in Nungambakkam, Loyola –ICAM college of Engineering and Technology (Mahalingapuram side gate), The New college in Royapettah and Madras School of Social Work in Egmore.

As the drive will only focus on collecting dry waste, the public can donate old and torn footwear, beds, cushions, mattress, pillows, clothes and electronic wastes.

According to the foundation, as electronic wastes contain chemicals like cadmium, lithium, mercury, lead among others is sent to authorised e-waste companies, where they under a secure atmosphere, recover important metals and chemicals to be utilised again.

The foundation added that electronic items that are in working condition will be repaired and sold at lower prices to rural schools. And other dry wastes also will be recycled to its fullest potential.