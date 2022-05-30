Contract worker found dead in Chennai airport; reason unknown

CHENNAI: Airport contract worker was found dead on the airport premises on Sunday night.

Airport staff on Sunday night found a man who was aged around 40 years lying dead near the Airport Authority canteen in the Chennai airport and informed the police station.

The airport police who visited the spot found there were no external injuries in the body and sent it for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital.

The police registered a case and during the inquiry, they found that it was Ramesh and he was working at the Chennai airport on contract basis. Ramesh was addicted to liquor and police said that the reason for his death would be known only after receiving the post-mortem report.