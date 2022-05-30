Chidambaram, Karti meets Stalin before filing nomination for RS polls

CHENNAI: Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram met and greeted Chief Minister Stalin hours before filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls on behalf of the Congress.

The Congress on Sunday announced candidates for the polls, fielding former Union minister P Chidambaram in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader took to Twitter and said that he will be filing nominations today. "I will file my nomination at 12 noon today as a Congress candidate for the biennial election to the Rajya Sabha from Tamil Nadu. Grateful for the support and good wishes of the Congress President, the Congress leadership, millions of Congress members, colleagues and friends," he tweeted.

His son, Karti Chidambaram, who was recently booked in visa scam case, Ministers Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and PK Sekar Babu was also part of the meeting.