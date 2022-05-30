City

Chennai YouTuber held for collecting funds using HR&CE name

A Central crime branch team from Avadi commissionerate has arrested a YouTuber named Karthik Gopinath for allegedly collecting fund in the name of HR&CE temple.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The suspect runs a channel named Ilaya Bharatham. The arrest was carried out on based on complaint from Aravind, executive officer, HR&CE.

Police said a case has been registered under IPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust ) and 420 (cheating ).

"As of now we have arrested only Karthik. Investigation is on to find out if anyone else is involved in the case,” police noted.

Following the arrest , BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai put out a tweet in support of the accused blaming that DMK is resorting to intimidatory tactics.

