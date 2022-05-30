Action plan devised to improve service quality in Chennai Corpn hosps

CHENNAI: In a move to improve the quality of care in the hospitals run by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the civic body has decided to constitute multi-level committees to conduct quality inspections in the health care facilities, which is one of several action plans proposed. A resolution has been passed in the council meeting on Monday.

According to the resolution, there are 140 urban primary health centres and 16 urban community health centres in the city and around 32,000 persons are benefitted every day. Measures have been taken to increase the number of beneficiaries by 10 per cent.

"Committees at various levels will be constituted to monitor the quality of services. The first level committees will be formed at hospital levels and second level committees will be formed as steering committees. Third and fourth level committees will be formed at zonal and city level. Apart from these, community level committees will also be formed," the resolution said.

In addition to those committees, the civic body will launch a mentorship programme by appointing mentors, who would inspect the hospitals and help the management to rectify the shortcomings in quality of services. In total, 90 doctors and paramedical staff will be trained as mentors.

Operational procedures will be standardised and a standard operating procedure will be framed. Training sessions will be conducted for the staff periodically. Also, awards will be given to best staff every year.

The civic body will target receiving national level quality certificates for all the hospitals and self evaluate quality of services.

"The action plans have been devised as a part of Chennai City Partnership initiative that is implemented under World Bank assistance," the resolution said.

It may be noted that the civic body has constituted a committee in January 2021 to propose measures to be taken to improve the quality of care in hospitals run by the civic body.

Licensing for spas relaxed:

The city council also passed a resolution to relax the norms for availing trade licenses for hair cutting salons, spas, massage centers and beauty parlors.

Earlier, technical qualification was mandated for licenses for hair cutting salons and beauty parlors without partition or room. Apart from this, no-objection certificate from the police and zonal health officers of Chennai Corporation was made mandatory. By passing the resolution, the civic body dispensed with the clauses of qualification and no-objection certificate.

Based on a direction from the High Court, the civic body will make changes to Chennai City Municipal Corporation Licensing of Hair Cutting Salon, Beauty Parlour, Spa and Massage Parlour Rules, 2022.