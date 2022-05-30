35-yr-old hacked to death by trio in Perumbakkam; 2 surrender

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man was hacked to death by group of men in Perumbakkam on Sunday.

The deceased was Sathiyamoorthy of Radha Nahar in Teynampet was a painter. Police said Sathiyamoorthy had misunderstandings with his wife and got separated from his wife and was staying in a house on a slum clearance board in Perumbakkam.

On Sunday around 11 pm, when Sathiyamoorthy was standing on Nethaji street, three men who came on a bike attacked Sathiyamoorthy with a sickle. Police said he tried to run from the spot but the group chased Sathiyamoorthy and hacked him to death.

The onlookers informed the police and the Perumbakkam police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police registered a case.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning Vijayababu (28) and Santhosh (26) from Perumbakkam surrendered in the Chengalpattu court. Further investigation is on.