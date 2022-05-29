Two youths drowned off Mamallapuram sea shore

CHENNAI: Two youths who were bathing in the sea at Mamallapuram beach were sucked away by huge waves on Sunday evening. Their bodies were later fished out by fishermen who present at the shore.

The deceased were identified as Ramesh, 18 and Kalyan, 20. Ramesh had come to the beach from Nallur village in Thirukazhukundram in Chengalpattu district, along the family and was trying to swim in the sea, when the incident happened.

Kalyan, was part of a group of youngsters came from Chengalpattu. He – working an apprentice in a factory - came along with other workers in the company to tourist location on Sunday.

Kalyan, a native of Andhra Pradesh, was working and staying in Chengalpattu.

Both the bodies were send to the Chengalpattu medical college for autopsy.

The incident happened around 4 pm on Sunday.

The beach was unusually crowded because of Sunday and also due to surge in temperature. People tend to get into the water due to high temperature though venturing into the sea is banned in the coast line.

It may be noted that unlike other beaches in and around Chennai city, the Mamallapuram sea shore is considered more dangerous because of sudden depth it has geographically.