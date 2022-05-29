Temperature up in Chennai, so is pollution

CHENNAI: As Chennai witnessed hottest days recently, sometimes mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius, the air pollution too went up on Sunday. For the past three weeks, the pollution data changed due to change in wind direction, and weather condition.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the air pollution level increased than normal, where Arumbakkam, Perungudi recorded 77 microgram/m3 each, Royapuram 75 microgram/m3, Velachery 74 microgram/m3, and

Manali 62 microgram/m3.

Even on Saturday (May 28), the air quality level was high due to surge in maximum temperature is the city. The highest pollution level recorded at Arumbakkam and Manali with 75 microgram/m3 each, Royapuram 74 microgram/m3, Perungudi 72 microgram/m3, and Velachery 68 microgram/m3.

Whereas, last week (May 18), the pollution recorded within the permissible limit of 60 microgram/m3. Of which Alandur had 34 microgram/m3, Manali 36 microgram/m3, Arumbakkam 29 microgram/m3, and Perungudi 14 microgram/m3, which is considered to be good.

The pollution level catergory changed from good, which has minimal impact on people. Now, it has turned to satisfactory during the weekends. It lead to minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people.

When contacted a senior Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) official said, "Earlier, though the vehicle movement was more in the city, due to sudden change in weather the air pollution level reduced for the past few weeks. Now, as expected when the temperature surged, the pollution level also increased."

The official added that it is expected to increase further in the coming days if the maximum temperature continue to surge in the city.