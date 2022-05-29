Sub-panels set up to lay rules for new Local Bodies Act

CHENNAI: The state government has constituted sub-committees to frame rules and by-laws on various aspects of the urban local bodies including taxation and solid waste management. The development is to incorporate the rules and by-laws in Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Amendment) Bill.

As per an order issued by the Directorate of Municipal Administration, as many as nine sub-committees have been formed. Some of the subcommittees are for conduct of elections of urban local bodies, meeting of council, taxation, licencing and appeal, water supply and sewage, public health and septage and solid waste management.

Officials from the Chennai Corporation, directorate of municipal administration and other urban local bodies have been appointed as chairmen and members of the committees.

The subcommittees have been asked to complete the exercise and submit the proposal for rules and by-laws before June 10. During the State Assembly session, the government announced that all the urban local bodies, which are presently governed by separate Acts, will be brought under a proposed Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act.

The Greater Chennai Corporation is presently governed by the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act and other city corporations also have similar exclusive Acts.