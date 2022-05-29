Street in Mylapore renamed sans caste affiliation

CHENNAI: Taking a step closer towards removing caste names from the streets, the Greater Chennai Corporation has changed name of a street in Mylapore by removing the caste name.

The action was based on a complaint from Dravidar Viduthalai Kazhagam (DVK) that urged the civic body to remove caste names from names of streets in the Mylapore area. “Appovu Gramani Third Street has been renamed as Appovu (G) Third Street. A new name board has been installed in the street,” a Corporation official said.

Apart from removing the caste name, the GCC has also changed ‘lane’ into santhu — a Tamil equivalent in English — in several streets of the locality.

An official in the headquarters said that the caste name has been removed based on a government order (GO) that directs the civic body to remove caste names from roads and public buildings. “However, a resolution should be passed in the Council meeting to ratify the name change. The action has been taken by the ward level engineers,” the official added.

Meanwhile, sources in the GCC said that as the State government wants the rule based on the Dravidian model, name change will be ratified by the Council soon.

Recently, the municipal administration and water supply department had issued a GO to rename Padmavathy Nagar Main Road in Kodambakkam into Chinna Kalaivanar Vivekh Road.

It may be noted there are two past GOs banning the local bodies from renaming roads and streets. The orders were passed to avoid confusion. However, there is another GO that allows the civic body to remove caste names.