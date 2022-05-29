Motorists want faulty signals at Egmore and Doveton repaired

CHENNAI: The residents and commuters are irked by the haywire driving and surge in traffic at Egmore’s Gandhi Irwin Road and Purasawalkam High Road. Commuters claim the Doveton signals at Purasaiwalkam High Road and Gandhi Irwin Road have remained faulty for months and urge the Chennai traffic police to take action.

VS Rajendran, a resident of Sundaram Street at Purasawalkam High Road said, “Both the Doveton signals at Purasaiwalkam High Road have been faulty for months now. While one signal constantly blinks orange light, the second signal has been fully down.”

“With Purasaiwalkam market nearby, the traffic constantly surges every single day, with little to no regulation by the city traffic police,”added Rajendran.

Meanwhile Velu, an auto driver in Purasawalkam said the vehicles move snail-paced after 6pm.

“Both the signals under at Doveton bridge have been faulty and with phase II Metro rail work underway, the traffic is getting insufferable,”said Velu.

Commuters in Purasawalkam and Egmore urge the traffic police to get the signal fixed to regulate vehicles.

“Gandhi Irwin Road is one of the important connecting roads in Egmore. Rash driving is most common in the route posing threat for fatal accidents,”said Avinash.

Kapil Kumar Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic said, “The signals at both the locations have been deliberately kept off due to shortage of personnel. The signal cannot be kept in operation sans a traffic cop. However, considering the traffic in Doveton, we will make arrangements.”