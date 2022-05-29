CS Irai Anbu inspects SWD works

CHENNAI: State Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu, along with Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh, inspected the storm water drains, lake renovation, and school redevelopment works across the city, on Sunday.

During the inspection, Irai Anbu visited storm water drains works on CP Ramasamy Road and Ashok Nagar 18th Avenue. In total, the civic body is carrying out stormwater drain construction project at a cost of Rs. 280 Crore under Singara Chennai 2.0.

He also inspected the construction works of the urban health center on CP Ramasamy Road. "Under CITIIS project, Chennai Corporation schools are being upgraded at a cost of Rs. 90 Crore. During the inspection, the Chief secretary inspected Nesapakkam school. He visited Korattur Thangal Lake in the Ambattur zone and inspected restoration works that are being carried out at Rs. 8.91 Crore," a Chennai Corporation release said.

On the bunds of the lake, the civic body is planting saplings and creating a park. Irai Anbu instructed the civic body officials to complete the works soon.