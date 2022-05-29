Comprehensive master check up at Rs. 1,000 at Stanley hospital

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated the scheme at the hospital which will provide an access to all the essential screening tests at an affordable cost.

"The screening will be done for Diabetes, Hypertension, Hypercholestrolemia, Thyroid disorders, Renal disorders and Liver disorders through various blood tests with a fully automated analyser. Several other hospitals including Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Omandurar Government Hospital, Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital are also providing the overall health check up. It will help in early detection and treatment of these diseases," health minister said.

Dr P Balaji, dean of Stanley Medical College and Hospital said that as there is a steep increase in the prevalence of alcoholic and non alcoholic liver diseases, early detection by means of USG abdomen and counselling regarding diet and life style modification can significantly reduce the mortality and morbidity. An amount of Rs 15 lakhs has been allocated by the government to procure new USG machine. A new digital Xray machine has also been installed and was brought into use on Sunday.

As many as 763 new cases of breast cancer and 124 cases of cervical cancer have been registered in the past 4 years at the hospital and majority of cases were in an advanced stage on diagnosis, leading to increased mortality. For early detection of breast cancer, equipment for VIA VILI/Pap Smear at a cost of Rs. 2.5 crores will be procured along with an echocardiographic echo equipment.

The minister also inaugurated a renovated Operation theatre complex at the first floor of New Surgical Block with 10 C -Arm supported operation tables with state of the art facilities costing a total of 25 lakhs. He also inaugurated the pain relief clinic that will be helpful in the rehabilitation of patients with intractable pain like cancer patients, neuropathy patients, spinal injury, arthritis etc. A fully air conditioned and renovated library at a cost of Rs 75 lakhs was also inaugurated.

Health minister also felicitated 15 NGOs for extending their services during the pandemic.