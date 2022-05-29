Chennai bank credits ₹ 13 cr to 100 customers due to tech glitch

CHENNAI: In a crazy turn of events, a private bank in Chennai which has one of its branches in T Nagar credited Rs 13 crore each to 100 of its customers' accounts on Sunday. It was later learnt that it was an error caused due to maintenance work in the bank site on Sunday morning.

Realising the fault those 100 accounts were immediately restricted from performing transactions from the bank site. Once the maintenance work is completed further actions on reclaiming the money will be performed officially. The probe on this incident is underway.