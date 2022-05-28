Villagers block GST Road over eviction order; Min assures help

CHENNAI: Hundreds of villagers blocked GST Road near Maraimalai Nagar after the Revenue Department issued notice asking them to vacate houses built on lake area. They called off the protest an hour later after School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who was among those stuck in the traffic, assured to take up the matter with the Chief Minister.

Notices were issued to more than 400 houses built on waterbody encroachment in the 4th ward of Maraimalai Nagar a few months ago. On Thursday morning, Revenue officials disconnected water supply and initiated steps to cut power as well.

Hundreds of villagers gathered at the Municipal office to urge officials not to demolish their houses. Angry that there were no proper answers, they resorted to protest by blocking the Chennai-Tiruchy National Highway.

Minister Poyyamozhi, who was among those who got caught in the protest, went to the spot and spoke to the protesters. He assured to bring the issue to the Chief Minister’s notice to ensure that their houses were not demolished. Following this, the villagers gave up the protest and dispersed.