Naidu unveils late MK’s 16-ft tall statue; Rajini,Vairamuthu take part

CHENNAI: After the formal unveiling, the Vice President, accompanied by the chief minister and other leaders paid floral tributes to a portrait of Karunanidhi kept near the statue.Periyar rationalist leader E V Ramasamy wanted to install a statue of Kalaignar as Karunanidhi was known.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday unveiled a statue of Dravidian stalwart and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, the late M Karunanidhi, in the presence of the latter's son and state CM M K Stalin here.

The statue, located at the campus of the multi super specialty government hospital at Omandurar Estate here, is placed a few hundred meters away from the place where the original statue was vandalised 35 years ago in the wake of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's death.