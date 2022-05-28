Rain forces Kovai flight to return to city

CHENNAI: A flight to Coimbatore that left Chennai in the afternoon with 117 passengers had to return all the way back to the city after inclement weather there prevented the crew from landing it safely.

The Indigo airlines flight to Coimbatore departed from Chennai airport at 2.35 pm with 117 passengers. When the aircraft was nearing Pollachi, the weather condition got worse and it started to rain heavily.

To ensure the safety of the passengers, the Air Traffic Control asked the pilot to return to Chennai.

Finally, the flight landed at Chennai airport at 4.40 pm. The passengers were asked to wait in the flight, assuring that the flight would depart for Coimbatore later in the day after the weather cleared.