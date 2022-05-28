Naidu asks Centre, states to forget political differences

CHENNAI: Vice President M Venakaiah Naidu on Saturday urged the Centre and states to forget political differences and work together for the welfare of the people.
Unveiling a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi erected by the State government on Omandurar Government estate campus Saturday evening, Venkaiah Naidu said, “In a democracy, agreeing to disagree is a quite an essential requirement. In public life, politicians must respect each other. Politicians should consider that different parties have different ideologies and different ways of working, but all of them are working for the people’s welfare. They must realize that they are not enemies, but only political rivals.”
Asking politicians to respect democracy and rule of law, the vice president said, “We have different political parties ruling different states. If the states develop, the country will develop. A country cannot progress without the development of states. Centre and states must work together as Team India, forgetting political differences, irrespective of caste, creed and region. India is one nation. We have different regions and religions and ways of dressing. We must remember that we all are Indians.”
No language imposition; no language opposition
Advising youngsters to promote their mother tongue, the VP likened their mother tongue and other languages to eyesight and spectacles and said, “Youngsters, please promote your mother tongue. Don’t get carried away by the glamour of other languages. There is nothing wrong with learning other languages. The people of Tamil Nadu promote their language, culture and arts. Tamil Nadu government propagates it. That is the way forward.”
“We should not oppose any language. When there is a controversy, I say, no imposition of any language, and no opposition to any language. Learn as many languages as possible. If you want to work under a larger canvass, you should learn the language spoken by the majority. You need to learn international languages also. First, master your mother tongue and then excel. We have moved forward by recognizing the fascinating diversity and strength, ” Naidu added. Describing Karunanidhi as one of the dynamic chief ministers of the State, the VP said that Karunanidhi was an iconic leader who left an indelible impression on the development canvass of Tamil Nadu.
Father of Modern TN
Speaking during the occasion, Chief Minister M K Stalin recalled the infamous destruction of Karunanidhi statue on Anna Salai 35 years ago (after the former CM MGR) and said that the unveiling of Kalaignar’s statue by Venkaiah Naidu was most appropriate. Stalin also called Karunanidhi as the father of modern Tamil Nadu who represented all people in the State.
16ft statue on 14ft pedestal
The larger than life statue of Karunanidhi erected on the Omandurar government estate campus by the State government measures 16ft. The statue has been erected atop a 14ft pedestal at a cost of Rs 1.7 crore. The five key political causes espoused by Kalaignar, including opposition to the imposition of Hindi, fighting for state autonomy and alleviating poverty without violence and working tirelessly on the path laid by Anna, have been engraved on the plaque.