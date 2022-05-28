Naidu asks Centre, states to forget political differences

Asking politicians to respect democracy and rule of law, the vice president said, “We have different political parties ruling different states. If the states develop, the country will develop. A country cannot progress without the development of states. Centre and states must work together as Team India, forgetting political differences, irrespective of caste, creed and region. India is one nation. We have different regions and religions and ways of dressing. We must remember that we all are Indians.”

No language imposition; no language opposition

Advising youngsters to promote their mother tongue, the VP likened their mother tongue and other languages to eyesight and spectacles and said, “Youngsters, please promote your mother tongue. Don’t get carried away by the glamour of other languages. There is nothing wrong with learning other languages. The people of Tamil Nadu promote their language, culture and arts. Tamil Nadu government propagates it. That is the way forward.”

“We should not oppose any language. When there is a controversy, I say, no imposition of any language, and no opposition to any language. Learn as many languages as possible. If you want to work under a larger canvass, you should learn the language spoken by the majority. You need to learn international languages also. First, master your mother tongue and then excel. We have moved forward by recognizing the fascinating diversity and strength, ” Naidu added. Describing Karunanidhi as one of the dynamic chief ministers of the State, the VP said that Karunanidhi was an iconic leader who left an indelible impression on the development canvass of Tamil Nadu.