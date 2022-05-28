‘Multiplicity of proceedings disturbing administration’

CHENNAI: Observing that the trend of sending representations to officials and approaching courts for a direction was increasing, the Madras High Court held that it would disturb public administration.

Justice SM Subramaniam made the observation while disposing of a plea by K Pachamuthu Poosali and two others, who sought a direction to Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) joint commissioner in Tiruvannamalai and inspector in Kalasapakkam taluk to consider his April 18 representation seeking appointment as temple trustees.

Rejecting the plea, the judge said there was a growing trend of sending representations and then filing writ petitions, and routine directions are given to consider the representations.

“Such orders would not do any service to the cause of justice. Contrarily, it results in a multiplicity of proceedings… Otherwise, the litigants are working out in a corrupt manner to get a favourable order based on such direction to consider the representation,” the judge held.

After getting a direction, they approach the authorities and also come to the courts with contempt petitions saying the officials are not adhering to the court orders.

“These kinds of acts will not provide justice and the workload of officers will be increased,” the judge added.