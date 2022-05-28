Human skull, bones dumped in garbage bin on Choolai road

CHENNAI: A human skull and bones were found dumped in a garbage bin in Choolai on Friday night by Corporation workers. The skeleton was found in a bin kept on Kalathiappa Main Road in Choolai.

Based on information, Veppery police station team rushed to spot and recovered the bones to shift them to KMC.

Police said those were not fresh bones and it had varnish painted on it. It could have been used as study material, police added.

A forensic test would be conducted on the recovered skelton to know more about it, police noted.