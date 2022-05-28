History sheeter hacked to death in Ambattur, 9 arrested

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man, working at a private firm, was allegedly hacked to death by a gang in Ambattur over previous enmity in connection with a drunken brawl that happened a month ago.

Police have arrested nine men, including a college student for the murder.

Body of the deceased N Udhayakumar (25), from Annai Indira Nagar in Surapattu, was found amid bushes in Thamaraikulam in Shanmugapuram.

Police said he had two petty cases pending against him in Ambattur police station. Police was alerted by people staying Thamarikulam, who heard cry for help, police said.

Police team which rushed to the scene found Udhayakumar’s body with several stab injuries. The Ambattur police registered a case and sent the body to the Stanley Government Hospital for post mortem examination.

After preliminary inquiries police said, in April, Udhayakumar and one Moses of the same area had quarrel on a petty issue of beating each other's friends. Udayakumar on Friday night, went to the house of Moses and asked the latter's mother the whereabouts of Moses. “Later, Moses along with his associates reached the house following a call from his mother. They forcibly took Udayakumar on a bike and hacked him to death,” said the police.

The police arrested D Poovendran, (35), S Saran, (19), a college student, J Eliya Samuel (22), M Mukundan (21), C Manickam, (24), L Franklin (23), S Vinoth Kumar (40), B Maris and A Ramamurthy (19). The police are looking for Moses.