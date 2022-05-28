City

Gold worth Rs 72.4 lakh seized at Chennai airport; 2 held

Based on specific intelligence, Customs officials recovered 1.6 kg of ingots, chains and the jewellery which were concealed in the inner garments of the passengers who arrived here from Colombo, an official release said.
PTI

CHENNAI: Customs authorities at the airport here have seized gold ingots, chains and assorted jewellery worth Rs 72.4 lakh and two Sri Lankan nationals were arrested in this connection, the agency said on Saturday.

The value of the precious metal seized from them was Rs 72.4 lakh and two women passengers hailing from Sri Lanka were arrested under relevant sections of Customs Act, 1962, the release said.

Chennai airport
gold
Seized
Customs Officials

