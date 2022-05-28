GCC floats RFP to generate revenue from green projects

Carbon credits are generated from projects that directly remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere or projects that use greener alternatives to offset the emission. One carbon credit is earned when a project has reduced or avoided one metric tonne of greenhouse gases. Companies and industries can purchase carbon credits from agencies like Chennai Corporation so they will be permitted to emit a certain amount of greenhouse gases.

The potential consultant will register projects, verify and monitor carbon credits’ generation from eligible projects. The agency will also trade carbon credits on CSCL’s behalf. Apart from the new and upcoming projects, the civic body will generate carbon credits from the past projects as well. “Revenue generated through the sale of carbon credits will be used for other infrastructure projects,” the official added.

The carbon credit developing and consultancy agency has been constituted under the CSCL to monitor generation and sale. The civic body is also constructing a green building inside the Ripon Building premise which will be energy efficient and can also help the civic body generate carbon credits.