Faulty ticketing machines at Metro Rail stations irk regular commuters

CHENNAI: Faulty ticketing machines at several Metro stations irk commuters, who are forced to stand in long queues. Though alternative arrangements have been made, the operator should get the machines up and running, they demanded.

Daniel, who was heading to the airport from Koyambedu station, had to wait in a long queue to buy ticket, making him worried about missing the flight. Speaking to DT Next, he said, “It is understandable that machines can develop snags. However, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) should have repaired it right away.”

The queue was so long that it took him nearly 10 minutes to buy the ticket. “When a passenger is in a rush to catch a flight, every minute counts. At Koyambedu station, all three ticket vending machines (TVM) were non-operational and only one recharge machine was working,” added Daniel.

Similarly, Sanjeevan, a marketing professional who uses the Metro often, said, “I notice that TVM are often outof-service. Recently, I found the machine at Saidapet and Airport stations were non-operational.”

When asked, a CMRL official said TVMs are used only to recharge travel cards. “CMRL has provided an additional Ticket Operating Machine (TOM) and additional resources are provided to avoid queues. Additional TOM counters have been opened and two more paper QR ticket issuing machines have been provided with additional manpower to reduce long queues at the stations,” the official said.