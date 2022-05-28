Engineer kills family, self using wood cutting machine in Pallavaram

CHENNAI: An engineer allegedly killed his wife and two children, on his wedding day, using a portable wood cutting machine and killed himself in Pallavaram on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Prakash (41), and his wife Gayatri and their two children aged 13 and 9.

Prakash , a resident of Pozhichalur near Pallavaram, was working at a private firm in Chennai. He was married to Gayathri (39) and the couple has two children Nithyashree (13) and Harikrishnan (9).

Police sources said Prakash was struggling with mounting debt for the past few months and the couple used to quarrel often for the same. On Saturday morning, the house was locked from the inside for a long time and lamps were not turned off. On suspicion, neighbours when looking through the window found all four of them lying dead in a pool of blood with their throat cut. Soon, they informed the police and the Shankar Nagar police team who visited the spot retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination to the Chromepet government hospital. Police believe that that Prakash would have used the electric woodcutter and killed his wife and children before killing himself.