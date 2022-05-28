Bengal man falls to death on first day of work in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 37-year-old man from West Bengal, who reached Chennai in search of a job allegedly slipped from the tenth floor of a building which houses Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) where construction is going on in Chennai on Friday.

The deceased identified as Ghulam Razool, was from West Bengal and joined the work only on Friday morning, said the police. The building which is located alongside a building on Anna Salai that houses the TNEB office, said the police. Months ago, the extension of the building to eleven floors was approved and work began. Ghulam’s brother Sheiful Sheik was already working in the construction site and invited Ghulam four days ago. “On Friday evening, when the labourers were working on filing cement on the tenth floor, Ghulam slipped and fell down. The site did not have safety nets, ” said the police. Ghulam was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Medical College and Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. The Chindatripet police registered a case. Three people, including the supervisor, of the construction site have been detained for inquiry.