Ather’s explanation to fire at Chennai unit: Check details

CHENNAI: A fire broke out at electric scooter manufacturer Ather Energy's experience centre in Chennai.

Earlier the EV maker in a tweet said, “There has been a minor fire incident at our premises in Chennai. While some property and scooters got affected, thankfully all employees are safe and things are under control. The experience centre will be operational shortly."

Later today, the auto maker issued a statement.

“A vehicle had an accident and was brought to the service centre by a customer. As there was a lot of dust and mud on the vehicle, a high pressure water wash was performed to ensure smooth service of the vehicle. However, while removing the body panels our teams discovered a crack at a particular location on the top casing of the battery pack. likely due to the accident, By now, unfortunately water had entered into the battery pack due to the high pressure wash around the crack itself."

Read the full statement here: