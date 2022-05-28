11-yr-old Chennai boy dies after consuming cold drink, pani puri

CHENNAI: In a tragic incident, an 11-year-old boy died after consuming a cold drink and pani puri in Chennai's Kannagi Nagar. He was immediately rushed to a hospital due to suspected food poisoning.

Manikandan, a resident of Kannagi Nagar in Chennai, and his wife Divya, have three sons, Yuvaraj (12), Vasanthakumar (11) and Easwaran (8), who study at a government school in Thuraipakkam.

Vasanthakumar, who was playing near his house with his brother, younger brother and relative's son, bought chocolate milkshake for Rs 5 from at a roadside shop and drank it. Following this, when he came home after eating pani puri, he developed convulsions.

Neighbours rescued the boy and sent him to the Government Hospital in Injambakkam, where the doctors who examined Vasanthakumar said he was brought dead.

Kannagi Nagar police have recovered the body and sent it to the Royapettah Government Hospital for post-mortem examination and are interrogating the shopkeeper, petharaj. The police have also asked the doctor whether the cause of the death of the deceased boy was cold drink, pani puri, or a combination of the two causing food poisoning or any other reason.