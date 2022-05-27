Unidentified intruders loot 60-sovereign gold, cash in Guduvancherry

CHENNAI: Unidentified intruders decamped with 60-sovereign gold ornaments and Rs 3 lakh from a house in Guduvanchery on Thursday.

Nandagopal (65) of Karanaipuduchery near Urapakkam, a retired State government staffer. Police said on Monday Nandagopal along with his family went to visit their relative who met with an accident in Ranipet and stayed there till Thursday. At night, when they returned home they were shocked to see the front grill and the door open.

When they checked inside l the house, the family found that cash and jewels which were kept in the locker were looted by the intruders. On information, the Guduvanchery police who visited the spot held inquiries and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV in the locality.