‘People fighting corrupt activities in temples need to be protected’

CHENNAI: A vacation bench of the Madras High Court held that the people who are protecting against corruption needs to be protected from threats and at the same time, the court wanted the police to take action against people who harass others under the guise of anti-corruption activities.

The bench comprising Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad passed the direction on hearing a petition filed by Pallappatti Ganesan. The petitioner prayed a direction from the court to take action against one A Radhakrishnan for threatening HR&CE officers, and devotees who are visiting the temples saying that he got court orders in favour of him.

The judges further pointed out that the voices of people who are struggling to protect the jewels and properties of the temples should not be suppressed.

“When a few officials are making mistakes, people who are questioning the act should be protected. However, if anyone threatens officers and devotees under the guise of the anti-corruption activities, the police shall take action against them in accordance with the law, ” the court noted.

The petitioner stated that Radhakrishnan often enters the temple premises and said that he wants to do reviews inside the temple. “He often causing hindrance to devotees and threatening officers, ” the petitioner noted.

However, Radhakrishnan submitted that since he has been acting against the corrupt activities that persist in the temples, he got more enemies than friends which was the reason why he is facing these types of cases.

As Radhakrishnan submitted an affidavit before the judge that he will not make any obstacle to the movement of devotees and officers, the judges observed that they could not pass any direction against the respondent.