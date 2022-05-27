Netizens call Stalin ‘voice of oppressed’ for speech before Modi

CHENNAI: Chennai has freed itself from the strictures after headlining in a boisterous scheme launch event jointly presided by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With Stalin adulating the 'Dravidian model' and Modi making a case for NEP, the ideological rivalry seemed to rear its head above niceties. This short but important event is expected to keep the political commentators busy for a week, at least.