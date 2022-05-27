City

Netizens call Stalin ‘voice of oppressed’ for speech before Modi

Some people told that this event with Modi as a guest is a departure from what today's ruling DMK believed in as an oppostion. Some others opined that the Dravidian major while extending a hand of friendship with the Union is also holding its ground on issues it contends with the latter.
Modi waving at the crowdTwitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chennai has freed itself from the strictures after headlining in a boisterous scheme launch event jointly presided by Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With Stalin adulating the 'Dravidian model' and Modi making a case for NEP, the ideological rivalry seemed to rear its head above niceties. This short but important event is expected to keep the political commentators busy for a week, at least.

A Muslim beneficiary of the PM housing scheme.
A Muslim beneficiary of the PM housing scheme.Twitter - @ItsGocoolhere
Another user, in an apparent dig to BJP's stance against outfits peculiar to religious identities in educational institutions in the wake of controversies around scrutinising Muslim women's sartorial choices, posted a picture of a Hijab-clad woman receiving the PM housing scheme benefits from Modi and Stalin.

Here are the tweets:

