Man falls from terrace, dies after a week

CHENNAI: A 20-year-old man who fell to the ground under the influence of alcohol at his house in Arumbakkam succumbed after seven days. The deceased was identified as Rajkumar of Sabapathi Street.

According to the police on May 20 he fell from the terrace of his house. He had reportedly consumed alcohol and it seems to have led to his accident fall from the height.

Neighbours noticed him in pool of blood and alerted ambulance which took him to KMC where he died on Thursday night without responding to the treatment for the injuries he suffered. Arumbakkam police has registered a case a further enquiry is going on.