Headless body found in Thiruverkadu identified

CHENNAI: Police had identified the body found without head and hands in Thiruverkadu police station limit, a couple of days back. Police believe that he is a murder suspect, an auto rickshaw driver, who murdered a TV artist with the help of his female friend and stole her valuables at Virugambakkam a few years ago.

The body belonged to one Sirajuddin, police said, adding that they are looking for suspects in the case. His family had identified the body on Thursday.

Sirajuddin was arrested in December 2016 along with one Hasina for allegedly killing TV artist Jayaseeli.

In December 2016, all the three had consumed liquor before going to sleep and in the midnight, Hasina and Sirajuddin allegedly smothered Jayaseeli to death with a pillow and fled with her jewellery and cash. After analysing the call records and CCTV footage, the police had arrested Sirajuddin.